Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], April 22 (ANI): Papua New Guinea (PNG) has appointed Colonel Edison Napyo as its inaugural Defence Advisor to India, PNG's Office of Chief of Defence Force informed in a press release.

In ceremony led by Acting Chief of Defence Force Commodore Philip Polewara, Col Napyo was bid farewell. Napyo's role as a liaison between the PNG Government and Military in India underscores the deepening cooperation between the two nations.

Col Napyo is the first to be deployed as a defence advisor to India and will serve as a link between the PNG Government and Military in the country, the release added.

At his farewell, Commodore Polewara presented Col Napyo with a PNG flag and urged him to represent the country well. He urged Col Napyo to provide an effective link between the armed forces so that opportunities for training and diplomatic engagements can be realized and effectively implemented.

Col Napyo thanked Defence Minister Billy Joseph, MP, Commodore Polewara, and Defence Secretary Hari John Akipe for having confidence in him. He said the appointment came with a huge responsibility and he was determined to meet his obligations as his service to the country.

India and Papua New Guinea formalised diplomatic relations in 1976, and enjoy warm and friendly relations.

The two countries have been working closely in international forums, including the Commonwealth, Non-Aligned Movement and the United Nations Organisation. This appointment will boost the present minimal military exchanges and relations, according to the official release. (ANI)

