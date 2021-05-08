New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that collaboration between India and European Union (EU) is essential for stopping the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring a sustainable and inclusive recovery in a more digital and greener world.

Prime Minister Modi participated in the India-EU Leaders' Meeting today at the invitation of the President of the European Council Charles Michel. The meeting was held in a hybrid format with the participation of leaders of all the 27 EU Member States as well as the President of the European Council and the European Commission. This is the first time that the EU hosted a meeting with India in the EU+27 format. The meeting was the initiative of the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The Prime Minister, who made a series of tweets, said stronger partnership between India and EU "is essential for achieving peace and prosperity for our peoples". "We welcomed the resumption of negotiations for Trade and Investment Agreements, as well as our new Connectivity Partnership."

"I thank the leaders of EU and its Member States for their continued commitment to strengthening relationship with India. I also thank my friend Prime Minister @antoniocostapm for this initiative and according high priority to India during Portuguese Presidency of the EU Council," the Prime Minister said.

"Our collaboration is essential to stopping the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring a sustainable and inclusive recovery in a more digital and greener world," he added .

The Prime Minister said he had a virtual interaction with all leaders of EU Member states and presidents taking forward the commitment to transform India-EU relationship for global good.

Apart from interaction with President of the European Council,, he also interacted with Presidnet of European Commisison Ursula von der Leyen for India-EU Leaders' Meeting.

India and the EU on Saturday agreed to resume negotiations for balanced and comprehensive free trade and investment agreements sides and also agreed to have dedicated dialogues on WTO issues, regulatory cooperation, market access issues and supply chain resilience, demonstrating the desire to deepen and further diversify our economic engagement.

They also agreed on a comprehensive and ambitious Connectivity Partnership covering digital, energy, transport and people-to-people connectivity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)