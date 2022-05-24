Jakarta [Indonesia], May 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The Indonesian Police's anti-terror squad on Tuesday arrested a college student for allegedly helping raise funds to support the activities of the Islamic State terrorist group in Malang, East Java province.

"The suspect, initialed IA, is a 22-year-old college student of a university in Malang. Besides raising funds, he also operated a social media account to spread materials regarding how to do acts of terrorism," Indonesian Police spokesman, Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan, told a press conference.

The police also found evidence that IA intensely communicated with a terrorist suspect and member of extremist group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), MIR, in plotting suicide explosions in the public facilities and authorities' offices, the spokesman said.

JAD is responsible for a string of attacks, including a suicide bombing at a cathedral in Makassar City on Sulawesi Island in March 2021 and suicide bombings at churches in East Java in 2018, which killed dozens of people. (ANI/Xinhua)

