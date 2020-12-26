Bogota [Colombia], December 26 (ANI): Colombia has registered over 14,000 COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, authorities said on Friday.

With new 14,941 COVID-19 cases, the total COVID-19 count of the country has surpassed 1.59 million.

The country has also reported 236 new deaths taking the national total of COVID-19 fatalities to 41,690, Xinhua reported.

The Ministry of Health and Social Protection said that 1,430,709 people have so far recovered from the infection.

The Colombian government has extended the health emergency till February 28 next year urging people to avoid crowds and adopt safety measures. (ANI)

