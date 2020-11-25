Bogota [Colombia], November 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Colombia reported 7,515 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,262,494, Colombian health authorities said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 198 more deaths were reported, raising the nationwide death toll to 35,677, the authorities said, adding that 1,167,857 people have so far recovered from the disease.

The Colombian government has extended the selective quarantine phase until Dec. 1 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The wife of Colombian President Ivan Duque, Maria Juliana Ruiz, has tested positive for COVID-19, the president's office confirmed Tuesday.

"Today, Nov. 24, the results of the tests carried out the day before were delivered, and those of the nation's First Lady were positive. At this moment she is asymptomatic and following quarantine protocols established by the Ministry of Health," the president's office said in a statement. (ANI/Xinhua)

