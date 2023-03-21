New York, Mar 21 (PTI) Describing colon cancer as "an epidemic that has been underneath the surface" for a long time, leading physicians here have voiced concern over the low screening rates among the South Asian community and underscored the importance of spreading awareness about its early detection and treatments.

Colorectal cancer is cancer that starts in the large intestine (colon) or the rectum (end of the colon).

Other types of cancer affecting the colon include lymphoma, carcinoid tumours, melanoma, and sarcomas.

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan on Monday said that as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, “we have a unique opportunity to turn the tide on these low rates of colorectal cancer screening, to reengage in our overall health and well-being, to focus… on prevention, moving upstream and focusing on the impact of diet and activity and exercise.”

“This is an epidemic that's been underneath the surface for a long time,” the Indian-origin physician and epidemiologist said at a seminar on Colorectal Cancer Awareness organised at the Consulate General of India here.

Citing data on low screening rates for colon cancer in certain communities, Vasan said, “the proof is in the epidemiological pudding,” adding that according to the city's data, Asian and Pacific Islanders have the lowest rates of colorectal cancer screening (48.1 per cent) compared to the Blacks, Whites and Latino counterparts (70.8 per cent).

At the seminar, Dr Arun Swaminath, who serves as the director of the Inflammatory Bowel Diseases Programme at Lenox Hill Hospital explained the various symptoms related to colorectal disease, including diarrhoea and weight loss.

Swaminath noted that five per cent of the US population will develop colon cancer in their lifetime and “most of them will have no symptoms,” stressing the importance of getting regular tests, and colonoscopy screenings to ensure early detection and treatment.

The New York Chapter of the American College of Physicians (NYACP) Council Board Resident Representative for the Manhattan/Bronx Region Dr Peter Bhandari spoke about colorectal cancer and its impact on the South Asian community.

He said colorectal cancer is the third most diagnosed cancer worldwide with approximately 1.9 million new cases in 2020.

It is the second deadliest cancer with approximately 900,000 deaths and is also responsible for approximately 10 per cent of global deaths related to cancer, he said.

"It is one of the most preventable cancers when identified early," Bhandari said.

He cited studies that have enabled physicians to identify potential barriers as to why the South Asian community has not been able to obtain colorectal screening at par with other ethnicities.

He said these include a lack of awareness of colorectal cancer, geographic and economic accessibility, social and cultural beliefs, stigma in getting a colonoscopy and communication barriers.

Associate Programme Director, Department of Gastroenterology, Lenox Hill Hospital, Northwell Health Dr Aditya Sreenivasan outlined colorectal risk factors as well as dietary and lifestyle habits, including regular exercises, that can help in the long term.

“Many people understand the clear link between smoking and lung cancer, lung disease or heart disease, but it is clearly associated with the increased risk of colon cancer as well,” he said.

He noted that being sedentary for more than 14 hours a day was associated with more than 2.5 times the risk of developing colon cancer.

"So it's more important than ever to get up, walk around and get some form of exercise every day," he explained.

The experts noted that colonoscopy is considered the "gold standard" for colon cancer screening.

It is recommended that adults between the ages of 45 and 75 have a colonoscopy at least once every 5-10 years, depending on family medical history, digestive health issues and other gastrointestinal symptoms, according to Northwell Health.

