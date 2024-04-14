New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party, in its election manifesto titled 'Sankalp Patra', vowed to pursue permanent membership for the country in the United Nations Security Council.

In its manifesto, the BJP stated, "We are committed to seeking permanent membership in the UN Security Council to elevate Bharat's position in global decision making."

Also Read | Landslide in Indonesia: At Least 14 Dead, Three Missing As Landslides Triggered by Rains Hit Sulawesi Island.

India has long sought a permanent seat on the Security Council to better represent the interests of the developing world. The nation's quest has gained momentum with support from international community.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is composed of 15 member states, including five permanent members with veto power and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms.

Also Read | Indian Student Killed in Canada: 24-Year-Old Chirag Antil Shot Dead Inside Audi Car in South Vancouver, Probe On.

The total number of members of the UNSC is 15, out of which 10 are not permanent and 5 are permanent. The 5 permanent members of the UNSC include China, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and the United States.

The non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council are elected for 2-year terms by the UNGA (United Nations General Assembly).

In its manifesto, the BJP has promised that the government will further expand the network of missions and diplomats to pursue the global interests that have been secured by India's unprecedented rise. The party has announced that it will fortify the connection with Indian diaspora and provide "unwavering support" during the times of need.

In its manifesto, the BJP stated, "We will further expand the network of our missions and diplomats to pursue the global interests that have been secured by Bharat's unprecedented rise in the global order."

On the front of foreign policy, the BJP promised that the government would work to promote India's position as a "trusted global partner" and "first responder." Furthermore, India will continue to be a "trusted and responsible partner in the subcontinent, promoting regional cooperation and ensuring stability and prosperity."

In the manifesto, the BJP stated, "We will further consolidate Bharat's position as a Voice of the Global South by using the Prime Minister's visionary 55 approach of Samman, Samvad, Sahyog, Shanti and Samriddhi.""We will further promote Bharat's reputation as a trusted global partner and a first responder, continuing our humanitarian assistance and disaster relief programmes," it added.

According to the BJP manifesto, the government will continue efforts to create a consensus among all members of the United Nations on the Comprehensive Convention against International Terrorism and other such efforts to combat terrorism.

"We will build upon the success of the 'No Money for Terror' conference to develop better coordination on countering terrorism financing," the BJP said in its manifesto.

It promised that the government will continue to collaborate with the countries of the Indo-Pacific Region for the security and growth of all in the region. In its manifesto, the BJP said, "We will facilitate the international movement of trade and services through Bharat by boosting connectivity to Europe via the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor."

The Bharatiya Janata Party released its poll manifesto on Sunday with the tagline "Modi ki Guarantee," with a focus on more development, women's welfare and a roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" (developed India).

The manifesto was unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and party President JP Nadda.

While addressing the event, JP Nadda said that the government's achievements over the last 10 years, such as the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and the women's reservation law, were made possible due to the clear mandate given to the party by the people.

The BJP had appointed a manifesto committee headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that met twice to deliberate on its contents after the party had launched multiple exercises, including massive campaigns across the country to seek people's suggestions before the release of the 'Sankalp Patra'.

The BJP received over 1.5 million suggestions for its manifesto, including more than 400,000 through the NaMo app and over 1.1 million through videos.

The Lok Sabha polls in India are scheduled to take place from April 19, 2024, to June 1, 2024, to choose the 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. These elections will be conducted over seven phases, with the outcome being declared on June 4. Around 970 million individuals, out of a total population of 1.44 billion, are eligible to take part in the elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)