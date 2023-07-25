Ontario [Canada], July 25 (ANI): Over 200 people gathered in Mississauga at a candlelight vigil on Saturday after an Indian student died following the critical injuries sustained during a violent carjacking in Canada, according to Canada-based media reports.

Gurvinder Nath, 24, was violently assaulted shortly after 2 am in the area of Creditview Road and Britannia Road West on July 9, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBS) reported.

"As previously reported, on July 9, 2023, at 2:10 am, the victim, a food delivery driver, was working in the area of Britannia Road and Creditview Road, in the City of Mississauga. Upon arriving at the delivery address, the victim was confronted by unknown suspects who attempted to take his vehicle when a physical altercation occurred. The unknown suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle leaving the victim at the side of the road with life-threatening injuries," according to the statement released by Peel Police.

After that, he was taken to hospital and pronounced dead in hospital five days later on July 14. Peel police said he was working for Pizza at the time.

His body will be flown to India on July 27, 2023, with the help of the Consulate General of India in Toronto. This is so sad that the date is exactly two years after he came to Canada with big dreams, the CBS reported.

Speakers at the vigil at the parking lot of Paramount Fine Foods Centre, 5500 Rose Cherry Place, told the crowd that Nath came to Canada carrying the hopes of his family and now his family is dealing with grief at the loss of one of its three sons, according to CBS.

"You come to Canada with a dream. You start your life. But these people stole a dream," Bobby Sidhu, a friend of a relative of Nath, said.

In an interview later, Sidhu said: "Canada was known for peace. And I hope that in our country such senseless and merciless crime will come to an end. Everyone could relate to Gurvinder. I think that's the reason the community has come together."

Siddhartha Nath, consul general of India in Toronto, said the victim's death is a "heartrending loss" and extended his condolences to family members, friends and the wider community. He said the consulate general contacted the family after his death, reported CBS.

"It was heartening for me to see how the community responded, came together both online and physically to support the family in this time of grief," Nath said.

"Of course, nothing can make good the loss, but it will be some solace to the grieving family and it's also a signal of the spirit of the community because it is in times like this when the spirit and the solidarity and the sense of empathy are tested," he added.

Nath said he hopes the people responsible are brought to justice. (ANI)

