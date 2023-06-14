New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Deputy Prime Minister of Congo, Vital Kamerhe, has arrived in New Delhi to participate in the CII-Exim Bank conclave, informed the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Deputy PM Vital Kamerhe of the Democratic Republic of Congo arrives in New Delhi to participate in the CII-EXIM Bank Conclave. An opportunity to bolster the - trade, economic and commercial partnership."

This year's, 18th edition of CII-Exim Bank Conclave on India-Africa Growth Partnership is scheduled to take place at Taj Palace, New Delhi from June 14 - 16.

Earlier today, Vice President of Zimbabwe Constantino Chiwenga also arrived in New Delhi.

"Warm welcome to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga of Zimbabwe as he arrives in New Delhi for CII-EXIM Bank Conclave. The visit will give boost to India-Zimbabwe development partnership and trade & economic ties," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, MEA official spokesperson.

The Conclave aims to strengthen the economic partnership between India and Africa and foster collaboration between businesses from both regions. It is an excellent opportunity for African businesses to showcase their potential and explore avenues for collaboration with their Indian counterparts.

The CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on India-Africa Project Partnership was launched in the year 2005 with the support of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Government of India, according to CII-EXIM Africa Conclave's official website.

In the last sixteen editions, the Conclave has played a pivotal role in encouraging Indian companies to establish and grow their footprints in Africa.

According to the website, the level of economic engagement between India and Africa has grown multi-dimensional and to reflect the changing contours of this dynamic relationship, the Conclave is being rechristened as "CII EXIM Bank Conclave on India Africa Growth Partnership" expanding the earlier focus on "Project Partnership".

The upcoming edition focussed on project exports, trade, investments, and exchange of knowledge and expertise creating shared value for business and industry at large between India and Africa. (ANI)

