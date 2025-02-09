Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 9 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot highlighted the atrocities against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, and accused the Central Government of not 'putting pressure' on Dhaka over the issue.

The former Rajasthan Chief Minister urged the government to take diplomatic steps to stop the 'atrocities' being committed against minorities since Sheikh Hasina's ouster from Bangladesh.

In a post on X, Gehlot stated, "23 Hindus have been killed and 152 temples have been vandalised in the violence that has taken place since the coup in Bangladesh. It is unfortunate that despite such a situation, the Indian government has not yet deemed it appropriate to make any statement on global platforms or put pressure on Bangladesh. The Indian government should take diplomatic steps to stop the atrocities being committed against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh."

On August 5, a student-led movement ousted Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, after weeks of protests and clashes. Hasina, 76, fled to India on August 5 and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed.

Since then, reports of several attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, and their places of worships have emerged.

On December 20, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, informed that 2,200 cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities were reported in Bangladesh till December 8 of this year.

MoS Vardhan Singh said that the government has taken "serious" note of these incidents and shared its concern with the Bangladesh government.Singh also informed that 112 cases of violence against minorities were reported in Pakistan.

"2,200 cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh were reported till 8th December 2024 and 112 cases were reported till October 2024. Zero cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities in other neighbouring countries (except Pakistan and Bangladesh). Government has taken serious note of these incidents and shared its concerns with the Government of Bangladesh," Singh answered.

Singh highlighted India's expectation from the Bangladesh government to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of minorities. He added that the High Commission of India in Dhaka continue to monitor the situation in the neighbouring country.

"India expects that the Government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and welfare of Hindus and other minorities. The same has also been reiterated during the visit of the Foreign Secretary to Bangladesh on December 9, 2024. The High Commission of India in Dhaka continues to monitor the situation related to the minorities in Bangladesh closely," he said.

In December last year, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Bangladesh and met Foreign Affairs Advisor Md Touhid Hossain in Dhaka, where he raised the issue of attacks on minorities, including Hindus, with Bangladesh leaders and officials and reiterated India's views on the attacks.

"We had the opportunity to discuss certain recent developments and issues, and I conveyed our concerns, including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities. We also discussed some regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural, religious, and diplomatic properties," he said. (ANI)

