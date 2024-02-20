Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) A delegation of French senators on Monday met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and held interactions on strengthening ties.

The French delegation met Gamdhi at her 10, Janpath, residence and held interaction with them.

French Senate President, Mr @gerard_larcher, accompanied by a French delegation earlier also met Congress treasurer Ajay Maken and other senior Congress leaders in the national capital.

"The meeting is viewed as a significant step in enhancing mutual understanding between France and India, reflecting a deep commitment to international diplomacy and the principles of democracy," the Congress said. THE Chairman of French Senate @gerard_larcher and French senators' delegation held talks with Vice Preaident and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The two leaders decided to intensify French-India parliamentary dialogue, including through a proposed agreement between the two Upper Houses.

