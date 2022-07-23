Kabul [Afghanistan], July 23 (ANI): While discussing the situation in Afghanistan and the increasing hunger crisis in the country, the EU Ambassador to Afghanistan, Andreas Von Brandt said that there is a consensus on the non-recognition of the Taliban government in the western world.

According to Brandt, the world is trying to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan, not to the government which came to power by means not provided for in the country's constitution, Khaama Press reported.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Crisis: Over 1,000 Artefacts Missing From Presidential Palace and PM’s Official Residence Taken Over by Protesters, Says Lankan Police.

"We have a very cautious approach...and I think ...if there are a few good things at the moment it is, that there is the tremendous consensus on the non-recognition in the entire western world and I actually don't see that changing in the near future," he said, as TOLOnews quoted.

Meanwhile, political analysts believe the current situation in Afghanistan could get worse if the Taliban leadership do not consider an inclusive government, saying such could also pave the way for the international community to offer formal recognition to the group.

Also Read | Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe May Expand Cabinet To Include All Opposition Parties.

"The international community and the people of Afghanistan want the current government to include diverse layers of educated youth and representatives from different ethnic groups," another political analyst, Ahmad Monib Rasa said.

According to the publication, the Islamic Emirate government had repeatedly said that their leaders had "fulfilled all the promises it made with the United States in the Doha Agreement."

"The Islamic Emirate does not allow anyone to use the territory of Afghanistan against the United States and its allies," spokesman of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Zabihullah Mujahid said. "In addition, IEA is also committed to providing all the Shariah rights of its citizens," he added.

Reflecting on the overall security of the country, the spokesman said a "peaceful atmosphere" has been created in the country, where women and men could rightfully take part in Afghanistan's development.

"In Afghanistan, a normal life and peaceful atmosphere has been created for women and men, and the rights of all minorities are maintained," he said. "Moreover, the system and way of life in Afghanistan are issues related to Afghans."

The Taliban's claim of creating a peaceful atmosphere for men and women is so ironic to the real picture. Women are denied their basic rights like education and even freedom of speech, which was seen and condemned by the whole world but still the Taliban makes false claims. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)