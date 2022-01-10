New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): In its charge sheet filed against four Bangladeshi and one Indian operative linked to banned terrorist outfits Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), the NationaI Investigation Agency (NIA) said there was a conspiracy to recruit, motivate young Muslim youths in order to establish 'Caliphate' and to orchestrate terrorist activities in India and Bangladesh.

The charge sheet filed on January 7 before the NIA Special Court, Kolkata against five accused persons-- four Bangladeshi and one Indian operative-- mentioned that they were actively involved in establishing module of JMB and AQIS and had conspired to recruit vulnerable Muslim youths in furtherance of terrorist activities in India to propagate the ideology of the two terrorist outfits.

Also Read | Global Lightning Activity Fell Nearly 8% During COVID-19 Lockdowns in 2020.

"They were also planning terrorist activities in India," reveals the charge sheet that was filed on January 7 before the NIA Special Court, Kolkata, West Bengal.

The five charge-sheeted accused had received funds from Bangladesh through the Hawala channel and also fraudulently obtained Indian identity documents including Aadhaar cards, Electoral Photo Identity Cards, PAN cards and Passports to evade detection and to conceal their illegal activities from the Law Enforcement agencies.

Also Read | Fire at Rohingya Camp: 1,200 Refugees' Homes in Bangladesh Gutted in Massive Fire.

The four Bangladeshi operatives named in the charge sheet are Najiur Rahman Pavel alias Najiur Rahman, Mikail Khan, Rabiul Islam and Md. Abdul Mannan Bachu while the Indian operative is named Lalu Sen, a resident of West Bengal.

They have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 17, 18, 38 and 39 of UnlawfulActivities (Prevention) Act, Section 14A(b) of Foreigners Act and Section 12 of Passport Act.

The anti-terror agency said the case was originally registered by Special Task Force (STF) Kolkata, West Bengal pertaining to the hatching of criminal conspiracy by three Bangladeshi nationals who had illegally entered India along with their associates of JMB and AQIS to recruit, motivate young Muslim youth in order to establish 'Caliphate' and for the furtherance of terrorist activities in India and Bangladesh.

The NIA had re-registered the case on August 6 last year and had taken up the investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)