Clarksdale (Mississippi) [US], October 8 (ANI): A large bronze bust of Mahatma Gandhi will be placed at the front lawn of the Coahoma County courthouse in Clarksdale, Mississippi in the United States.

The bronze bust is a gift to the city of Clarksdale, and Coahoma County from the Indian Council for Cultural Affairs and the Consulate General of India, Atlanta, and will be presented in a ceremony on Friday, at 11 am ET by Consul General Dr Swati Kulkarni to city, county, and state officials.

The ceremony takes place the week of Gandhi's birthday and during the celebratory 75th anniversary year of India's founding as the world's largest democracy.

"Gandhi-ji is an extraordinary inspirational force across the world. His most important legacy is his technique of nonviolent moral activism and his principles of courage, truth, and religious tolerance," said Consul General of India, Atlanta, Dr Kulkarni, referring to Gandhi with deference.

"His principles provided an impetus for Dr Martin Luther King, Jr., who followed his operational techniques. Mahatma Gandhi led India's epic freedom struggle against colonialism and Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. led America's epic struggle against racism. Both Mahatma Gandhi-ji and Dr Martin Luther King will continue to inspire generations through their life and the values they stood for."

The bust, commissioned and supplied by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations under the aegis of the Government of India's Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, was designed by the famous Indian sculptor Ram Sutar.

Clarksdale and Coahoma County are located in the heart of the Mississippi Delta region, near the Mississippi River. According to the release, the Indian American community has played a significant role in that progress.

MR Rangaswami, the founder of Indiaspora, said that Mahatma Gandhi's teachings and principles continue to be a guiding light now as much as ever. "We are delighted to be engaged in this community-wide effort. We hope the Indian diaspora can continue to serve as a force for good, as a bridge between countries, and as global ambassadors for Gandhi's message. Our hope is that his legacy is a reminder of what is possible."

Clarksdale Mayor Chuck Espy, speaking about the gift said, "We are humbled by this most generous gift. Gandhi was among the most courageous and spiritual of men. He led his nation to freedom not with guns but with simplicity, determination, truth, and nonviolence."

Coahoma County Board of Supervisors president, Johnny Newson observed, "Gandhi was a transformational leader. He embodied the virtues of tolerance and respect. He showed the world that change can be made without violence and changed the course of a nation forever." (ANI)

