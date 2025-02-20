Tel Aviv [Israel], February 20 (ANI/TPS): A convoy carrying the bodies of four Israeli hostages into Israeli territory as it makes its way to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv.

Authorities will confirm the identities and determine the causes of death.

Israelis are gathering at various traffic junctions along the expected route of a convoy.

Hamas says it handed over the bodies of Shira Bibas, her sons, Ariel and Kfir, and Oded Lifshitz today. Deferring to the families, Israel is not confirming the names until the bodies are positively identified. (ANI/TPS)

