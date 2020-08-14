Kabul [Afghanistan], August 14 (ANI): A cop on Friday sustained injuries when police were trying to defuse an explosive device planted in a motorcycle here.

The incident took place in the 17th district area.

"An explosive device was planted in a motorcycle near a mosque in the 17th district area of Kabul and exploded when police tried to defuse it, injuring one policeman," TOLOnews reported quoting Kabul Police spokesperson.

Earlier on Monday, two people were injured in a magnetic mine blast in Kabul, according to eyewitnesses. (ANI)

