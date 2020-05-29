World News | Coronavirus Cases Cross 25,000-mark in Indonesia, Death Toll at 1,520

World. (File Image)

Jakarta May 29 (AP) The number of coronavirus cases in Indonesia has surpassed 25,000 with more than 1,500 virus-related deaths as authorities are stepping up to lift large-scale social restrictions next week.

Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force on Friday reported 678 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total to 25,216 with 1,520 deaths, the highest death toll in Southeast Asia. It also reported 6,492 recoveries.

Also Read | Gujarat COVID-19 Tally Rises to 15,944 After 372 New Cases Reported in the State: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 29, 2020.

Jakarta, the first large city to enforce partial lockdown rules in the country, has hinted that the restriction policy would not be extended after June 4.

The State-Owned Enterprises Ministry has instructed state-run companies to allow its employees to return to work in mid-June by observing health guidelines amid a surge in cases and fears of a new wave of infections with the return of hundreds of thousands of people to cities after Islamic holidays.

Also Read | Donald Trump Tweets 'China!' as Coronavirus Cases in US Cross 1,770,000.

The government's data showed that nearly 50,000 people are under isolation and monitoring for possibly having the virus or after testing positive without showing any symptoms, while another 12,499 patients who remain in treatment are waiting for the lab-test results. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)