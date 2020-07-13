Geneva [Switzerland], July 13 (ANI): As the total number of coronavirus cases worldwide touches 13 million, World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the situation will worsen if basic norms to avoid coronavirus are not followed.

"Let me be blunt, too many countries are headed in the wrong direction, the virus remains public enemy number one," Al Jazeera quoted Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as saying at a virtual briefing from WHO headquarters.

He said, "If basics are not followed, the only way this pandemic is going to go, it is going to get worse and worse and worse. But it does not have to be this way."

As per the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University, a total number of 12,970,605 cases and 570,220 deaths have been reported globally. (ANI)

