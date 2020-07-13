Mexico City [Mexico], July 13 (Sputnik/ANI): The COVID-19 death toll in Moscow has risen by 25 over the past 24 hours to 4,168, the Russian capital's coronavirus response centre announced on Sunday.

"Twenty-five patients died in Moscow. All of them had been diagnosed with pneumonia and all had tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the response centre said in a statement.

The response centre on Saturday registered 27 deaths over a 24-hour period. (Sputnik/ANI)

