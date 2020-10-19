Moscow [Russia], October 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Over 50 COVID-19 patients have died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's total coronavirus death toll to more than 6,000, the city's coronavirus response centre said in a statement.

"Another 51 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the response centre said late on Sunday.

Also Read | Paris, Bangkok, Karachi See Sea Of Protesters as Thousands Defy COVID-19 Fears to Hit The Streets (View Pics).

On Saturday, Moscow registered 52 new coronavirus deaths, while on Friday 54 new deaths were reported.

The city's total COVID-19 death toll now stands at 6,009.

Also Read | US Elections 2020 Poll Tracker: Joe Biden Extends Lead Over Donald Trump by 11 Points, Consolidates Chances to Win Presidency.

Russia reported 15,099 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 4,610 of them registered in Moscow.

Russia now has a total of 1,399,334 confirmed coronavirus cases and the country's total COVID-19 death toll stands at 24,187. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)