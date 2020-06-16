World News | Coronavirus: Finland Lifts Emergency Powers Act

Helsinki (Finland), Jun 16 (AP) Finland says it has lifted the emergency powers act adopted by the lawmakers in mid-March to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said the measure to end the state of emergency, effective Tuesday, was taken as the COVID-19 infection rate has slowed down in the Nordic nation.

Marin said there was no need anymore for the exceptional measure act allowing bigger powers for the government and Finland would now gradually return to normal conditions.

She however stressed that "the end of the emergency act does not mean the threat of the epidemic is over" and urged Finns to continue practising social distancing and pay attention to hygiene. (AP)

