Atlanta (US), Dec 1 (AP) City Council member Andre Dickens has won the runoff to become Atlanta's next mayor.

Dickens on Tuesday powered past current City Council President Felicia Moore, who had been the leading vote-getter in the first round of voting on Nov. 2.

Dickens narrowly edged out former Mayor Kasim Reed to win a spot in the runoff. But the council member picked up a host of endorsements since then, including that of outgoing Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Dickens argued that Moore was too much of a lone wolf in her long tenure on the council and too frequently criticised other officials' plans without coming up with her own solutions. By contrast, Dickens said he was well-rounded and ready to lead the city. Bottoms declined to run for a second term. (AP)

