New Delhi [India] April 27 (ANI): Amid a shortage of medical oxygen in the country due to surging coronavirus cases, the Adani Group has informed that they have successfully secured seven more cryogenic tanks to transport liquid oxygen from Thailand.

In a tweet, the Adani Group said: "Thank you, Thailand. Thank you @IAF_MCC. We have secured 7 more cryogenic tanks. 4 of them will be airlifted today by our tireless IAF from Bangkok. Cryogenic tanks are tremendously useful now since a lot more life-saving oxygen can be transported in liquid than in gas form."

"We are relentlessly searching for more cryogenic tanks. Now that the non-medical use of liquid oxygen has been restricted, our people's medical oxygen needs can be met as India gets more tanks to distribute the 7,500 MT of oxygen that our nation produces daily," it added.

The multinational conglomerate had announced on Monday that they have successfully secured 12 cryogenic tanks to transport liquid oxygen from Dubai.

The central government has restricted the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes with immediate effect and the use of liquid oxygen will be allowed for medical purposes only.

India reported 3.23 lakh fresh coronavirus cases and over 2,700 related deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2771 related deaths, and 2,51,827 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,82,204, as per the health ministry update on Tuesday morning. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)