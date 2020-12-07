Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 7 (ANI): Bangladesh on Monday recorded 36 Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of fatalities due to the deadly virus to 6,874 here.

The country registered a total of 479,743 Covid-19 cases with 2,198 persons tested positive over the same period, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Also Read | Farmers’ Protests: Intel Alert to MEA on Sikhs For Justice’s Plan to Shut Down Indian Embassies in London, New York and Toronto on December 10.

Citing the latest figures by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Dhaka Tribune reported 5,255 men (76.45 per cent) and 1,619 women (23.55 per cent) deaths from Covid-19 across the country.

The virus claimed 3,720 deaths in the Dhaka division, 1,282 in Chittagong, 414 in Rajshahi, 503 in Khulna, 227 in Barishal, 270 in Sylhet, 311 in Rangpur, and 147 in Mymensingh, Dhaka Tribune further reported.

Also Read | COVID-19 Lockdown Increases Binge Drinking: Study.

The mortality rate against the total number of cases detected so far stands at 1.43 per cent.

According to the health authorities, 2,663 people recovered from the disease over the preceding 24 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)