Ottawa [Canada], September 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Canada has reported 153,125 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sunday evening, according to CTV.

The death toll in the country stands at 9,268 deaths

Also Read | US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Speaks With NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg About Mediterranean Tensions.

Quebec province reported 896 new cases on Sunday, up from the previous day's 698 cases, the highest daily increase since May 6 when 1,036 new cases were reported.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Quebec since the start of the pandemic is 71,901, and 5,825 people have died due to the disease.

Also Read | Abdullah Abdullah to Arrive in Pakistan Tomorrow to Discuss Afghan Peace Process.

Ontario province added 491 more cases on Sunday, up from 435 on Saturday.

The Ontario Health Ministry also reported that a total of 112 people are hospitalised. On Saturday, the province reported that there were 100 people in the hospital.

The country's number of COVID-19 cases could have been higher as some provinces and territories, including two populous provinces British Columbia and Alberta, have not reported new cases over the weekend. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)