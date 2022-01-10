Xi'an [China], January 10 (ANI): Xi'an in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, registered 2,004 confirmed COVID-19 cases in a month as of Sunday. It is the largest number of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland since the Wuhan epidemic.

The number of confirmed domestically-transmitted cases in the city has surpassed 2,000 since December 9, 2021.

On Sunday, Xi'an reported 15 confirmed cases, marking the third day the city has registered a number of confirmed infections lower than 50, reported The Global Times.

"Epidemic in Xi'an is the largest domestically-transmitted epidemic since Wuhan outbreak, with the largest number of cases and the largest scale for a megacity," said Li Qun, an expert from the Shaanxi epidemiological expert team affiliated with the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council, reported The Global Times.

He added that despite the situation improving in Xian, new cases are coming.

He also pointed out that the risk of a large-scale epidemic resurgence has been basically controlled, reported the newspaper. (ANI)

