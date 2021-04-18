Yangon [Myanmar], April 18 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 142,630 as of Sunday, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

They included two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday.

No new deaths from the coronavirus epidemic were reported on Sunday, leaving the death toll at 3,206 in the Asian country, the release said.

According to the ministry's figures, a total of 131,899 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals, and over 2.55 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in Myanmar, including 541 samples tested on Sunday.

Myanmar detected its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)