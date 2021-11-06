Washington [US], November 6 (ANI/Xinhua): COVID-19 case in U.S. state Colorado are going up, with hospitalizations at the highest level this year, a Fox-affiliated television station has recently reported.

Health care is at its breaking point, said Dr Richard Zane at nonprofit health system UCHealth, adding that they simply don't have room for regular care "because of the huge number of COVID patients."

Scott Bookman, the state's COVID-19 incident commander, said the state's overall hospitalization capacity is hovering around 90 per cent, which translates that only "about 900 hospital beds" are available.

New modeling has estimated that 1 in 48 people in Colorado are infected with the virus, continuing a trend of worsening transmission in the state, KDVR, the virtual channel affiliated to Fox News, reported.

There are more than 1,300 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado daily on average, the highest number since December 2020 when the average figure was over 1,900, according to the New York Times data. (ANI/Xinhua)

