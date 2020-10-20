Bogota [Columbia], October 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Colombia's death toll from COVID-19 rose to 29,102 on Monday as the country reported 6,311 new cases and 132 more deaths.

The national caseload reached 965,883, said the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, adding 867,961 patients have recovered.

The Colombian government has extended the selective quarantine phase until the end of October to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Colombian President Ivan Duque announced earlier this month that selective isolation, social distancing and individual responsibility should stay in place as the country seeks to reactivate several economic sectors. (ANI/Xinhua)

