World News | COVID-19 Hits Tata Motors' JLR Sales, Eyes 'encouraging Recovery' in China

London, Jun 15 (PTI) Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday reported a drop in its sales figures for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but said it is beginning to see some "encouraging recovery" in China.

The luxury carmaker said the pandemic "significantly impacted" its projections for 2019-20, with fourth quarter retail sales down 30.9 per cent year-on-year to 1,09,869 units and full-year sales lower 12.1 per cent year-on-year to 5,08,659 vehicles.

Also Read | IFS Santosh Jha Appointed as India's Next Ambassador to Belgium: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

As a result of lower unit sales, the company made a pre-tax loss of GBP 501 million in the fourth quarter and GBP 422 million for the full year, on revenues of GBP 5.4 billion and GBP 23 billion, respectively.

"Jaguar Land Rover's early action to transform its business meant that as a company, we were on track to meet our full-year expectations and operational and financial targets before the pandemic hit in the fourth quarter," said JLR Chief Executive Officer Ralf Speth.

Also Read | Zoom to Obey Laws of All Countries, Can Allow Censorship of Accounts; Here's How It Will Affect Users.

"We also reacted quickly to the disruption caused by COVID-19. Our immediate priority has been the health and wellbeing of our people -- and this remains the case as we have now begun the gradual, safe restart of our operations," he said.

The company, which is the UK's largest automotive manufacturer, said it had returned to profitability with improved operating cash flow in second and third quarters, reflecting double-digit retail sales growth in China, as well as cost and cash flow improvements under its project charge transformation programme.

But, in the past few months, it had to respond to the COVID-19 situation by implementing a temporary shutdown of all plants and rigorous cost and investment controls to conserve cash.

"The company is now seeing encouraging recovery in China and is gradually resuming production at the Solihull, Halewood and engine plants in the UK, as well as its Slovakia plant and the contract assembly line in Austria," the company said.

JLR said its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), which also excludes foreign exchange and commodity revaluation, were almost break-even for the year at GBP 24 million and the company achieved positive cash flow of GBP 225 million in the fourth quarter.

The company said it ended the quarter with liquidity of GBP 5.6 billion, including GBP 3.7 billion of cash and a GBP 1.9 billion undrawn revolving credit facility.

"In such uncertain times, I remain convinced that Jaguar Land Rover's focus on its people, its innovative products and its Destination Zero mission will remain key to navigating out of this global crisis effectively.

In China, we are beginning to see recovery in vehicle sales and customers are returning to our showrooms. Our operational fitness gives me confidence that we can weather this storm," added Speth.

The company said it saw strong demand over the year for the new Range Rover Evoque, sales of which rose 24.7 per cent year-on-year and the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE, with sales up 40 per cent. Sales of the refreshed Land Rover Discovery Sport are expected to continue to grow following its March launch in China.

JLR said its new products will support the recovery of the business, including the ramp-up of the unparalleled new-generation Land Rover Defender; plug-in hybrid versions of the Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport with new 1.5-litre 3-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine; and the exciting, newly-refreshed Jaguar F-TYPE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)