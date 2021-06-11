New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, India has provided medical aid including ventilators and ambulances to Nepal to help aid its battle against the disease.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra handed over the aid on Friday to Chief of the Nepali Army General Purna Chandra Thapa as a gesture of close cooperation between the two nations.

"India and Nepal fighting COVID-19 together. As a gesture of solidarity and close cooperation, medical equipment including Ventilators and Ambulances was handed over today by Ambassador Kwatra to General Purna Chandra Thapa, Chief of the Nepali Army," the official Twitter handle of the Indian Embassy in Nepal said.

Nepal has been witnessing a shortage of medical facilities including coronavirus vaccine due to that the inoculation drive which was started on Tuesday and scheduled to run by Saturday was halted.

The vaccination drive in Kathmandu has been halted as the allotted number of COVID-19 jabs were exhausted two say earlier than expected.

Medical aid from various European Countries has continued to land in the Himalayan nation to combat COVID-19.

The caseload of COVID-19 in Nepal surpassed 600,000, reaching 601,687 on Thursday with 2,874 more people testing positive for the infection, as per the latest data provided by the health ministry. (ANI)

