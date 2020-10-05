Ramallah [Palestine], October 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The Palestinian authorities took extended control measures and believe that the ongoing coronavirus epidemic reached its peak in September, registering a decrease in daily cases of COVID-19, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik.

On Monday, Palestine reported a total of 521 cases of COVID-19, including 11 fatalities. In mid-September, the number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Palestine reached over 1,000 confirmed cases daily.

"The indicators are positive and I hope we passed the peak. There are extra measures by our government to deal with the virus but I hope we are moving in the right direction," Nofal said.

As of Monday, Palestine has reported a total of 52,954 cumulative cases of COVID-19, including 402 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

