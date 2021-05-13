More ventilators, oxygen cylinders arrive in India from Europe on Thursday.

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): An aircraft carrying 176 ventilators from Germany, 324 oxygen cylinders from Finland, and 10 oxygen cylinders from Greece, arrived in Delhi on early Thursday morning.

External Affairs Ministry (EAM) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi termed this COVID assistance from European countries as a "hallmark of India-EU relations."

"Spirit of solidarity, and cooperation - a hallmark of India-EU relations. Aircraft arrives, carrying 176 ventilators from Germany, 324 O2 cylinders from Finland, and 10 O2 cylinders from Greece. Value the continuing support from our EU partners," EAM spokesperson tweeted.

Last week, Germany had sent an oxygen generating plant as part of COVID-19 assistance to India.

The member states of the EU are delivering medical aid following India's request for support as the country has witnessed a record surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

India reported 3,62,727 new COVID-19 cases, and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry's data on Thursday.

The aid is being provided through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which is coordinated by the Emergency Response Coordination Centre of the European Commission. Several countries like Romania, Italy, Germany, France, and Belgium have already sent in the supplies. (ANI)

