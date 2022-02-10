Kathmandu [Nepal], February 10 (ANI): Pashupatinath Temple closed in wake of rising COVID-19 infections is set to open from Friday morning adhering to health protocols, the Pashupati Area Development Trust said in a statement.

According to the Trust, the temple is being opened as per the order of the District Administration Office, Kathmandu, on February 7, which states that worship, meditation or prayer can be done in places like monasteries, temples, mosques, monasteries and churches by observing public health standards.

Also Read | Bomb Threats Clear 7 Washington DC High Schools, No Explosives Found.

The revered Hindu holy shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva was closed for three weeks in wake of the third wave of the COVID-19 infection.

Pashupatinath Temple, along with other shrines in the premises such as Guhyeshwari and Chandrabinayak among others were drawing large gatherings of the devotees which as per the authorities posed a threat of transmission of COVID-19.

Also Read | Karnataka Hijab Row: Pakistan Summons India’s Envoy In Islamabad Over Hijab Ban.

The regular worship, aarti among others were continued in these shrines during the period adhering to health safety measures. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)