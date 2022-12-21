Washington [US], December 21 (ANI): COVID cases in the US surpassed 100 million on Wednesday. The total COVID cases in the US now stand at 100,007,330, according to the Johns Hopkins University website. About 1,586,844 cases were reported in the US over a 28-day period.

The total number of deaths in the US stand at 1,088,280 and about 649,501,939 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

The total COVID cases worldwide stand at 654,736,907. Cases reported over 28 days stand at 15,131,943. So far, 6,670,257 people across the globe, have died due to COVID, and globally, 13,112,820,813 vaccine doses have been administered so far

The total COVID cases in China stand at 4,293,671 with 917,308 cases reported over a 28-day period. The total death toll in China stands at 16,539, according to the Johns Hopkins University website.

The total COVID cases in Japan stand at 27,603,549. Total cases in France, Australia, Russia, and the UK stand at 39,174,528, 10,983,380, 21,428,388, and 24,318,154 respectively.

A recent report by Voices Against Autocracy said that Chinese citizens have been left to fend for themselves after the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) amid widespread protests against the government's zero-COVID policy, suddenly lifted its stringent COVID regulations.

The report also said that: "Continued inaction by the CCP and turning a blind eye to the people's suffering might again push people to the streets to get what is due to them."

COVID has been rapidly spreading in China. Informal reports show that about 40 percent of Beijing's residents are currently infected with COVID. The CCP has, however, changed its agenda to project COVID as a mere flu.

According to The Hong Kong Post, it is certain that the Chinese government was "under-prepared" as it decided to end its zero-COVID policy abruptly after people held protests across the country.

The Chinese government has so far remained silent on the number of deaths. However, the Chinese authorities have warned of successive waves of COVID infections in the coming months, as cases continue to rise after the lifting of restrictions earlier this month. (ANI)

