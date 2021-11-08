Beijing [China], November 8 (ANI): The sixth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) kicked off with President Xi Jinping delivering a work report on behalf of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee here on Monday, a media report said.

Xi while delivering remarks made explanations on a draft resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC's "100 years of endeavours," reported Global Times.

The four-day meeting of the sixth plenary session will conclude on Thursday. The committee is expected to discuss a resolution that would enhance the authority of Xi Jinping.

Such resolutions have been adopted only twice, in 1945 and 1981. Experts say the resolutions helped former leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping consolidate their power, reported NHK World.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the party's founding. The latest move is seen as an attempt by the current leadership to set the stage for President Xi to be re-elected at the party's congress next year, for a rare third term.

Chinese analysts have said that the draft resolution is set to look back at the key events in the party's 100-year history. It will strengthen the authority and leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its core. The draft resolution will also determine the Party's direction for the next few decades, they said.

The two documents in the past have had profound and long-term effects on "unifying the thoughts and concentrating the strengths of the whole Party," and "this is what we expect from the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee," Global Times quoted Wang Junwei, a research fellow at the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, as saying.

Yang Xuedong, a professor of political science at Tsinghua University, said, "The third resolution is highly anticipated as it is crucial for the Party to reach a consensus on important historical questions and to inspire its members to forge ahead." (ANI)

