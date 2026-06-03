World News | CPJ Lists 10 Steps to Strengthen Press Freedom in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 3 (ANI): The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) outlined 10 key steps to restore press freedom in Bangladesh, urging the government to end the use of criminal prosecutions against journalists, reform restrictive laws, and ensure accountability for attacks on the media.

In a report published on Tuesday, CPJ said dozens of journalists perceived as supportive of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have been detained or charged since she was ousted in August 2024. The organisation alleged that authorities have frequently used First Information Reports (FIRs) naming hundreds of people or unidentified individuals, which are later used to implicate journalists.

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CPJ highlighted the cases of Farzana Rupa, Shakil Ahmed, and Mozammel Babu of Ekattor TV, as well as Shyamal Dutta of Bhorer Kagoj, all of whom have remained detained since August or September 2024. The organisation noted that while Bangladesh's High Court granted Rupa and Ahmed bail in most cases on May 11, they continue to remain in custody in connection with other cases.

The press freedom watchdog said the government must review all cases filed against journalists in line with international human rights standards, stop prosecutors from opposing bail in cases arising from journalistic work, end the practice of "case-stacking" and mass FIRs, and ensure that journalists are not prosecuted based on their perceived political affiliation.

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CPJ also raised concerns over the use of Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) against journalists. According to the report, at least 25 journalists are currently under ICT investigation, including for allegations of genocide and crimes against humanity linked to their coverage during the Hasina government.

The organisation cited the cases of Rupa and Babu, who were ordered to appear before the tribunal over allegations that their reporting on the May 2013 crackdown on a Hefazat-e-Islam rally at Shapla Chattar contributed to crimes against humanity.

CPJ argued that international legal precedents involving media liability focused on direct incitement to violence rather than editorial decisions and called on authorities to ensure that the ICT is not used to penalise journalistic work.

The report further called for accountability for crimes committed against journalists under both the Hasina administration and the current government, stressing that justice should not depend on political considerations.

It urged the government to protect journalists and media organisations from mob violence, noting that several media outlets faced attacks during unrest in December 2025. CPJ said offices of leading newspapers Prothom Alo and The Daily Star were attacked and set on fire, forcing both organisations to temporarily suspend publication.

The watchdog also documented at least 10 incidents of violence and harassment against journalists covering political events in 2025, alleging that most involved members or affiliates of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its student wing, Chhatra Dal.

Among its recommendations, CPJ called for the replacement or substantial amendment of the Cyber Protection Act, 2026, arguing that it retains vague provisions and weak oversight mechanisms found in previous cybercrime legislation that were used to restrict press freedom.

The organisation also urged reforms to the Anti-Terrorism Act, 2009, the Special Powers Act, 1974, and the Official Secrets Act, saying these laws have been used to detain and prosecute journalists. It cited the arrests of journalist Anis Alamgir in December 2025 and Rozina Islam in 2021 as examples.

CPJ further called on the government to withdraw proposed media regulatory ordinances and instead implement recommendations made by the Media Reform Commission established by the interim government.

The report recommended repealing or amending legacy laws, including the Official Secrets Act, 1923, criminal defamation provisions in the Penal Code, and surveillance powers under the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulation Act, 2001.

In addition, CPJ urged reforms to Bangladesh's media accreditation system, noting that the accreditation of 168 journalists was revoked after Hasina stepped down in 2024. It also called for safeguards against Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs), which it said are often used to burden journalists and media organisations with costly legal proceedings.

The watchdog's final recommendation focused on ending the vilification of journalists.

CPJ said such rhetoric undermines journalists' credibility, threatens their safety and has forced some reporters into exile. It urged the government to publicly affirm that independent journalism is protected under Article 39 of Bangladesh's Constitution and Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and to hold accountable those who incite violence against journalists through smear campaigns. (ANI)

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