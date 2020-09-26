Diamond, Sep 26 (AP) Authorities say a single-car crash on an interstate in Ohio claimed the lives of two university students from Sierra Leone and injured two others.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the car was heading east on IR-76 in Palmyra Township shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday when it went off the left side of the roadway onto the median. Troopers said the driver overcorrected and the car went off the right side of the roadway, overturning and striking some trees.

The highway patrol says 19-year-old Nekian Sesay died at the scene. Driver Muctar Kamara was taken to UH Portage Medical Center, where he died. A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman had non-life-threatening injuries. Both are Youngstown State University students from Freetown, Sierra Leone, as were the two people killed.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation, and “it appears either speed or driver distraction may have been a factor." The two people killed weren't wearing seat belts. (AP)

