World News | Crew Evacuation from MT Jalveer to Shinas Port Soon with Royal Navy of Oman Support: Indian Embassy

Muscat [Oman], June 11 (ANI): The evacuation of crew members from vessel MT Jalveer, where smoke was detected due to a fire in the engine room, to Oman's Shinas port is being coordinated with assistance from the Royal Navy of Oman and is expected to be completed soon, the Embassy of India in Oman said on Thursday.

According to sources, there are a total of 20 Indian sailors on board who are safe following the incident.

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In a post on X, the Embassy stated that efforts are underway in close coordination with local authorities to ensure the safe evacuation of all crew members.

"Evacuation of crew from MT Jalveer to Shinas port is being coordinated with assistance from Royal Navy of Oman, and shall soon be completed," the post read.

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Earlier, the Embassy had said it was closely monitoring the situation following an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port in Oman and was working with authorities to gather further details.

"We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today. We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details," the Embassy had said in its earlier post.

As per the vessel tracking website, Marinetraffic, Jalveer is an Asphalt/Bitumen Tanker and is sailing under the flag of Guinea-Bissau.

Her length overall (LOA) is 119.95 metres, and her width is 16.84 meters.

Earlier today, the British maritime surveillance agency, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), reported that it received a communication of a tanker experiencing fire near Oman's port city of Sohar. The agency, however, did not name the vessel.

The UKMTO said in a post on X that authorities continue to investigate and advised vessels to transit with caution.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 21NM northeast of Sohar, Oman. Local authorities have reported a tanker has experienced a fire in the engine room. No environmental impact has been reported," the post read.

The reports of the fresh incident in Omani waters come after the attack on the Palau-flagged vessel MT Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz, where 24 Indian crew members were onboard, of whom three were killed. (ANI)

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