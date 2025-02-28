Dharamshala [Himachal Pradesh] [India] February 28 (ANI): The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) pays tribute to Tapey, a 27-year-old monk from Kirti Monastery in Amdo Ngaba, who self-immolated in 2009 after local officials canceled a prayer ceremony at his monastery, which initiated a series of self-immolation protests across Tibet.

This incident marked the first occurrence of such an extreme form of nonviolent resistance within Tibet, highlighting the profound frustrations experienced by the Tibetan community due to China's repressive policies impacting their cultural and religious freedoms, according to a CTA report.

The CTA reiterated that Tapey's narrative serves as a powerful symbol of the drastic actions some Tibetans have felt necessary to take in response to the increasing tensions and harsh Chinese oppression, especially following the 2008 protests in Ngaba Prefecture, where the authorities' responses led to the deaths of many civilians, including pregnant women, children, and teenagers.

Holding a Tibetan flag and an image of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Tapey set himself on fire after Chinese authorities prohibited the traditional mourning ceremony during Tibetan New Year. The outcome of his protest, which resulted in him being shot by military police while ablaze, highlights the extreme measures taken against such acts of dissent. His later mysterious transfer to various hospitals while being denied contact with most family members and religious figures illustrates China's covert and secretive approach to such events, the CTA noted.

According to the CTA report, there have been at least 157 documented cases of self-immolation protests in Tibet, with the latest occurring in 2022 involving Taphun, an 81-year-old Tibetan man, who died from injuries incurred during his protest. These acts have been executed by both monastic and lay Tibetans from diverse backgrounds, including students, farmers, educators, parents, and grandparents.(ANI)

In reaction to these protests, the government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) has intensified security measures, made self-immolation a criminal act, and penalized families, monasteries, and communities linked to the self-immolators, rather than addressing the legitimate concerns and demands of the Tibetan people, as per the CTA report.

International organizations, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, have urged China to respect the rights of Tibetans and grant unrestricted access to Tibetan regions for UN officials and foreign journalists. Numerous national governments have also voiced their worries about the situation, calling for collective diplomatic action to tackle the crisis in Tibet, as reported by the CTA. (ANI)

