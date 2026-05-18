World News | Cultural Performances on Display as PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome from Indian Diaspora in Norway

Oslo [Norway], May 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received a grand welcome from the Indian diaspora upon his arrival in Oslo, Norway, on the fourth leg of his five-nation tour.

Indian diaspora welcomed PM Modi with a range of traditional music and classical dance performances, displaying the rich cultural heritage of the country.

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PM Modi greeted the Indian diaspora, shaking hands with diaspora members as the crowd cheered with 'Vande Mataram' and 'Modi, Modi..' slogans.

The visit, which marks the first time an Indian Prime Minister has travelled to the country in 43 years, is being viewed as a major strategic pivot toward Northern Europe.

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PM Modi was warmly received at the Gardermoen Airport by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

PM Modi said that he was "confident" that "it will add vigour to the India-Norway friendship".

In a post on X, he said, "Landed in Oslo, Norway. I'm grateful to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre for the warm welcome at the airport. This is the first Prime Ministerial visit to Norway in over four decades. I'm confident it will add vigour to the India-Norway friendship."

The Prime Minister said he will call on King Harald V and Queen Sonja during the visit and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Store. He said, "I will call on Their Majesties King Harald V and Queen Sonja and hold talks with Prime Minister Støre."

PM Modi also highlighted the significance of the upcoming India-Nordic engagement on May 19 (Tuesday). He said, "Tomorrow, on the 19th, the 3rd India-Nordic Summit will take place in Oslo, presenting a wonderful opportunity to meet my Nordic counterparts."

PM Modi is scheduled to participate in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit on May 19 and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Støre.

The visit comes at a crucial time for India-Nordic relations. Beyond the cultural bonding with the diaspora, the focus remains heavily on trade and economic synergy, particularly following the recently signed European Free Trade Association (EFTA) agreement.

PM Modi arrived in Norway after concluding his visit to Sweden, stating that the outcome of the visit adds "new momentum" to the relations between the two countries.

"My visit to Sweden was marked by several important outcomes that will add new momentum to India-Sweden relations," he said.

The 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo is poised to further deepen India's geopolitical and economic footprint in the Nordic region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)