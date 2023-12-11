The flags of Israel and Cyprus at Israeli President Isaac Herzog's residence (Photo: TPS)

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 10 (ANI/TPS): Cypriot security forces working with Israeli intelligence officials thwarted an Iranian terror cell planning to attack Israelis in Cyprus, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced on Sunday.

Information conveyed to Cyprus by Mossad, Israel's intelligence service led to the arrest of two Iranian nationals, both members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Cypriot media reported.

The cell planned attacks on both Israeli and Jewish interests in Cyprus.

"Since the murderous terrorist attack by Hamas on Saturday, October 7, the Iranian regime has expanded its efforts to promote terrorist activities around the world. Iran does not need any means to achieve its criminal goals," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Israel and Cyprus collaborate on natural gas in the Western Mediterranean, and the island is a popular vacation destination for many Israelis. Other areas of bilateral cooperation include energy, environment, disaster response and cultural collaboration.

Israel's National Security Headquarters noted that since the outbreak of war, many Israelis have moved to Cyprus.

In recent years, Israeli and Cypriot authorities have thwarted a number of Iranian plots against Israelis. (ANI/TPS)

