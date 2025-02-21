Tel Aviv [Israel], February 21(ANI/TPS): Cyprus is ready to contribute to a positive perspective for Syria, provided that certain conditions are met, was the message conveyed by Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos during a short visit to Damascus yesterday, where he met with the head of the Syrian Interim Government, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

It was the first official contact between the two countries since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December.

Kombos said that the purpose of his visit was to promote a positive agenda for the reintegration of Syria into the international community, both bilaterally and within the framework of the European Union.

While underlining historical relations between Cyprus and Syria, Kombos also emphasized that Syria's transition to a new political framework "requires respect for the principles of good neighborliness, territorial integrity and sovereignty of states".

This is considered to be a message to Damascus in regards to the cooperation of the new regime in Syria with Ankara and reports in the Press related to a possible demarcation of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) between Syria and Turkey, involving the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in Turkish-occupied Northern Cyprus, recognized only by Turkey.

Kombos also noted the importance of technical and political support for Syria within the EU, as well as the possibility of investment cooperation.

"Syria is a neighboring country and its security, stability and progress directly affect Cyprus as well," Kombos concluded adding that the Republic of Cyprus will continue to support all efforts in this direction. (ANI/TPS)

