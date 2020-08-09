Nicosia (Cyprus), Aug 9 (AP) Cyprus' president said he's ready to place the island nation's sea and airports at the disposal of the international community for conveying humanitarian aid or any other assistance to neighbouring Lebanon.

President Nicos Anastasiades says Cyprus will send 40 more tons of medical supplies, generators, clothing and nonperishable food to Lebanon on top of the five tons that have already been dispatched.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Reports 10,820 New COVID-19 Cases and 97 Deaths Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

Anastasiades said in a statement during Sunday's Lebanon support teleconference that Cypriot rescue crews and sniffer dogs are already in Beirut and more could be dispatched if Lebanese President Michel Aoun requests it.

Additionally, the Cypriot president pledged 5 million euros in financial aid. Cyprus is about 130 miles (207 kilometers) from Beirut. (AP)

Also Read | US Hits 5 Million COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Crosses 162,400: John Hopkins Tally.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)