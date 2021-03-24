Moscow [Russia], March 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian travellers arriving in Cyprus will not have to go into quarantine starting April 1 as the coronavirus-hit island nation begins reopening in a bid to kick-start tourism.

"All tested and proved to be Covid-free passengers who have not come into close contact with a confirmed case, will be guaranteed a quarantine-free stay," the tourism ministry said in a statement seen by Sputnik.

Children under 12 will not need to be tested.

The ministry stressed that Cyprus was taking all necessary precautions to ensure that tourists "enjoy their holidays in a safe and carefree environment."

According to current rules, Russians coming to the Mediterranean island are told to carry a negative COVID-19 test result and self-isolate for at least 10 days. Travel restrictions caused tourist arrivals in Cyprus to drop 84 per cent in 2020, down from record numbers seen in 2019. (ANI/Sputnik)

