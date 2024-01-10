Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 10 (ANI): Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, on Tuesday arrived in Ahmedabad to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

The three-day summit, from January 10 to 12, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2024: Former First Lady Michelle Obama Admits She Is ‘Terrified’ Over Potential Outcome of Poll Results.

The Czech premier was received at the airport by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will be held from January 10 to 12. The theme for this year's event is 'Gateway to the Future'.

Also Read | India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu Urges China to Send More Tourists After Backlash from Indians.

The summit will celebrate '20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success'.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Finland's envoy to India, Kimmo Lahdevirta, confirmed his country's participation in the summit saying that they "want to continue to support and participate" in the event.

"Finland is a traditional country partner already for Vibrant Gujarat. We've been here for many years already, and we see this as one of the key events here in India which we want to continue to support and participate in. I think the key priorities that we have in our work in India, like carbon neutrality, circular economy, energy transition, and education are also some of the key priorities here in Gujarat...This time we have five Finnish companies leading companies in their own fields...We have a good selection of companies who are already very active here in India. And of course, we hope that they can still further their business," the Finnish envoy said.

After inaugurating the summit on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi will hold a meeting with the CEOs of top global corporations. He will then travel to GIFT City where he will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started in 2003 when he was the state's chief minister.

The event, this year, will feature 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations. The Ministry of Development of the North-Eastern Region will also utilise the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the Northeast.

The summit will feature various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability.

In the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, which kicked off in the state capital on Tuesday, a range of products equipped with world-class, state-of-the-art technology are being showcased. E-mobility, startups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy and Smart Infrastructure are some of the focus sectors of the Trade Show. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)