Prague [Czech Republic], May 13 (ANI/Sputnik): The Czech Republic has registered six cases of death suspected to be connected with vaccination against COVID-19 over the past week, the State Institute for Drug Control (SUKL) said on Thursday.

"The SUKL registered 3,933 cases of undesirable consequences after vaccination for the last week, 311 cases more than a week before. In addition, there are six cases of death, possibly linked to jabs against COVID-19. Both the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the SUKL will thoroughly investigate all of these cases," the statement said.

The country uses vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson. Most shots have been administered with a vaccine made by Pfizer.

According to the health ministry, 3.9 million people have so far received the first shot against COVID-19, and over a million have been fully inoculated. (ANI/Sputnik)

