Kabul [Afghanistan], April 14 (ANI): Afghanistan's central bank - Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) on Wednesday lifted limitations on salary withdrawal of government and private employees.

The spokesperson of DAB Sabir Momand in a video clip said all government and private employees can withdraw their stipends without any limitations, reported The Khaama Press.

Also Read | Imran Khan Has 'Comedic Talent', Can Do the Kapil Sharma Show, Says Ex-Wife Reham Khan.

In Afghanistan, the limitation for money withdrawal was USD 200 or Afs (Afghanistan's currency) 30,000 per week which is now lifted in terms of salaries.

"Da Afghanistan Bank decided to lift limitations on salaries of government and private employees for the sake of rebuilding the country's banking and financial sectors. Hence, all private banks should pay the salaries of government and private employees based on the demand of employees," said Momand.

Also Read | Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan Moves Pak SC To Ban Dissident PTI Lawmakers For Life.

Afghanistan's banking sector has been one of the most affected sectors after the Taliban takeover that has impacted the country's economy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)