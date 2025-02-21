Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India] 21 February (ANI): Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama received a warm welcome at Kangra airport as he returned to Dharamshala after his successful visit to South India.

Hundreds of Tibetans including monks and nuns gathered at the airport to welcome the Dalai Lama. Tibetan artists performed traditional dance and sang prayers and songs on his arrival here. Tibetans feel privileged to be a part of any such an event where they are able to witness their spiritual head.

Tibetan political leaders and activists from various organisations were also present here on this occasion.

Dawa Tsering, member of Tibetan parliament in-exile told ANI, "I came here as Utsang President to welcome his holiness after his 45 days spent in South India and it's a very good opportunity for the Tibetans who are in Dharamshala so we have just came here to welcome him."

Sonam Tsering, general secretary of Tibetan Yourh Congress told ANI, "We are here to receive back his holiness the 14th Dalai Lama after a successful religious programme in South India. It always gives us so much pleasure to have his holiness back to Dharamshala and with this I also want to thank the government and the people of India for providing Z security to his holiness the Dalai Lama."

Urgen, a Tibetan artist told ANI, "I am here to perform Tibetan traditional drum dance and it's a pleasure and my luck to be a part of this group as his holiness is coming and we are welcoming him."

Earlier on February 13, the Central government granted Z-category Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security cover for the Dalai Lama across India, sources said.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) took the decision to provide the security cover following a recent Intelligence Bureau's threats analysis report. Dalai Lama was previously under the protection of the Himachal Pradesh Police and other security agencies. However, given recent intelligence inputs and potential risks, the Home Ministry has decided to assign the CRPF for his security, ensuring a more coordinated and robust protection plan.

Dalai Lama is a globally respected figure and the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism. He has been residing in India since 1959 after fleeing Tibet following the Chinese occupation. (ANI)

