World News | Dalai Lama Discharged from Delhi Hospital After Successful Knee Replacement Surgery

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, was discharged from Apollo Hospitals on Friday morning after undergoing successful left knee replacement surgery, according to an official statement.

The crucial medical update regarding the 90-year-old spiritual leader's health condition was shared on the spiritual leader's official X account.

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https://x.com/DalaiLama/status/2065255768493113594?s=20

Detailing the medical procedure, Dr Rajesh Malhotra, Senior Consultant at Apollo Hospitals, said, "His Holiness the Dalai Lama underwent successful left knee replacement surgery on Monday, 8 June, in New Delhi."

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Elaborating on the care structure, the hospital management highlighted that the procedure involved a collaborative approach between the internal staff and the leader's personal representatives to ensure seamless healthcare delivery.

"Throughout his treatment, His Holiness's personal medical team and the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama remained in close coordination with the administrative and medical staff at Apollo Hospitals," Dr Malhotra said.

Following this period of medical monitoring, the senior consultant provided an update on the post-operative recovery, confirming that the spiritual leader met all the health parameters required for discharge after showing positive signs of recuperation.

"His Holiness is stable and expected to make a full recovery. He was discharged on Friday morning, 12 June," Dr Malhotra stated.

Reflecting on the successful outcome, the medical team expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to oversee the healthcare management of the Nobel Peace laureate, emphasising the significance of the assignment for the institution.

"It has been a great honour for the hospital and the medical team to serve His Holiness the Dalai Lama," Dr Malhotra said. He added, "We are grateful for the trust and confidence placed in us and privileged to have been able to contribute to His Holiness's care."

This successful medical intervention follows a similar health milestone for the spiritual leader. Previously, in June 2024, the spiritual leader had undergone successful right knee replacement surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, from which he made an excellent recovery. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)